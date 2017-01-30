Gigi and Bella Hadid Protest Immigration Ban in Streets of NYC

Gigi and Bella Hadid are used to strutting their stuff on the runway, but on Sunday, the supermodel sisters stepped out on the streets of New York City for a very meaningful cause.



The Hadids were spotted marching in the "No Ban, No Wall" protest in Manhattan, speaking out against President Donald Trump's immigration ban and plans to build a wall on the Mexican border.

Bella, clad in high-waited jeans and a white turtleneck sweater, and Gigi, rocking cropped jeans and a bright red jacket, carried a sign that read: "We Are All Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews," which was arranged to highlight the word "HUMANS."

The recent ban targeting immigrants from some Middle Eastern countries, which many have criticized for singling out Muslims, is one close to the sisters' hearts. The pair's father is Mohamed Hadid, a Jordanian-American real estate developer originally from Palestine, and Gigi is currently dating singer Zayn Malik, who has identified as Muslim.

The Hadids certainly aren't the first celebs to speak out following the recent immigration ban. Actresses Ellen Page, Alia Shawkat, and Chloe Grace Moretz, as well as director Michael Moore, all participated in protests at airports around the country over the weekend, while many more stars spoke out on social media.

