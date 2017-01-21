Geri Halliwell Gives Birth to Second Child — a Boy!

Ginger Spice has become Mama Spice for the second time!

Geri Halliwell Horner has given birth to her second child — a boy.

The 44-year-old former Spice Girls member made the happy announcement on Twitter Saturday, telling fans her son was born in the earlier in the morning.

While a name wasn’t given for the newborn boy, Horner did tell fans his weight: 7 lbs, 8 oz.

Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) January 21, 2017

It’s Horner’s first child with husband Christian Horner. A Formula 1 racing team boss, the two have been together since early 2014 — and were married in England in May 2015 in a star-studded ceremony.

The newest member of the Horner family joins 10-year-old big sister Bluebell Madonna, her daughter from a previous relationship.

On Jan. 14, the “Look at Me” singer was surrounded by friends and family at her baby shower — hosted by longtime pal, interior designer Yassmin Ghandehari. Among the guests? Horner’s former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton. Others sent their well wishes from afar, including Sporty Spice Mel C.

Bunton has been by her friend Horner’s side multiple times during her pregnancy. In October, the duo stepped out together at the Attitude Awards 2016 in London, where Bunton presented Horner with the Honourary Gay Award — and Horner presented the world with the first glimpse at her adorable bump.

The two are also reuniting with Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, forming a new spinoff group GEM (a name made from the initials of their first names). Their first single, called “Song for Her,” leaked in November. The feel-good pop power anthem telling women who have lost their “careless and care-free” selves to the responsibilities of aging to “never forget the girl in the woman you are” — proving that the “Girl Power” spirit is still alive.