Geri Halliwell Celebrates Baby Shower With Fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton -- See the Adorable Pics!

It's a Spice Girls reunion!

Geri Halliwell celebrated her baby shower on Saturday with a special group of girlfriends that included fellow Spice Girl Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton.

The 44-year-old singer shared cute snaps on Instagram, revealing that the shower was thrown by her friend, interior designer Yassmin Ghandehari.

Bunton, Ghanderhari and pal Sally Wood cozied up to Halliwell in another sweet pic captioned "girl time."

The precious pic shows Woods holding one of her adorable 7-month-old twin daughters, while the other is seated on Bunton's lap.

Pregnancy isn't stopping "Ginger Spice" from hitting the studio. On Sunday, the expectant mom Instagrammed a photo of herself recording , which she hashtagged "#workingmum."

Halliwell, who is already mom to a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell Madonna, from a previous relationship, is expecting her first child with husband Christian Horner. The English pop star wed the 43-year-old Formula 1 boss in 2015, and revealed her pregnancy on Instagram last October.

"God bless Mother Nature," Halliwell captioned a drawing of a pregnant woman alongside the hashtag "#mamaspice."

