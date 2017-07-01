Are Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Back on? Former Couple Flaunts PDA in Mexico





Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown appear to be back on.

The on-again-off-again couple didn't hide their PDA during a beach getaway to Tulum, Mexico, on Friday.

In pics obtained by Daily Mail, Butler sports striped swim trunks, while Brown shows off her incredibly toned body in an orange bikini. The two cozy up on the beach while Brown adjusts her beau's trunks, before both heading into the ocean.

Butler and Morgan first started dating in 2014, and were off-and-on for a couple years before apparently calling it quits in 2016. In May, she was spotted on what appeared to be a date with Liev Schreiber.

ET caught up with Butler last year, who promised to post plenty of shirtless selfies on his then-newly created Instagram account.

