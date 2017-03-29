George Michael’s Private Funeral Attended by Family and Close Friends Three Months After His Death

Singer George Michael was laid to rest on Wednesday with a private funeral in London, England.

The late icon's family confirmed the news to ET in a statement, reading, "We can confirm that the funeral of the singer George Michael took place today. Family and close friends gathered for the small, private ceremony to say goodbye to their beloved Son, Brother and Friend."

"George Michael's family would like to thank his fans across the world for their many messages of love and support," the statement continues. "We ask that the family's wish for privacy be respected so that they can continue to live their lives privately, away from any media intrusion."

Michael's boyfriend, 40-year-old Fadi Fawaz, was spotted at the funeral, as well as his longtime neighbor, supermodel Kate Moss.

Earlier this month, Darren Salter, the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire, released a statement that Michael died of natural causes.

"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries," the statement read.

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016. His body was discovered by Fawaz in the singer's country home in England.

He was 53 years old.

