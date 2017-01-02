George Michael‘s Boyfriend Says Twitter Account Was Hacked as Messages Claim Singer Attempted Suicide ‘Many Times‘

Singer George Michael’s boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, denied on Sunday, January 1, that he tweeted about the singer trying to commit suicide “many times.”

A series of now-deleted messages posted on the celebrity hairdresser’s Twitter account claimed that the former Wham! singer, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, had tried to end his life on several occasions.

“We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..” the tweets claimed. “And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE … not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal (sic) till I found him dead in bed.”

The Twitter account — which Fawaz used last week to reveal that he found the “Faith” singer unresponsive in his bedroom — has since been deleted.

Fawaz said in a statement to the Mirror Online that his account was hacked and he didn’t send out the tweets on Sunday morning.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed,” he said in the statement. “It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

A rep for the ‘80s pop superstar said on December 25 that Michael “passed away peacefully” at his London home.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement on Friday, December 30, that Michael’s initial autopsy was “inconclusive” and that further tests will now be carried out to determine the singer’s cause of death.

The Grammy winner’s longtime manager previously claimed that Michael died from heart failure.

