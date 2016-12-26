George Michael Was Found Dead in Bed by His Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz: ‘I Will Never Stop Missing You’

George Michael with his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, in Zurich, Switzerland in April 2015. (Photo: Splash News)

New details about George Michael‘s death are emerging.

Fadi Fawaz, a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved in recent years, took to Twitter on Monday to say that he discovered the 53-year-old singer’s dead body in his home.

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016





Fawaz’s account is not verified but Michael does follow the account from his verified Twitter. Reps for Michael did not respond to requests for comment.

Michael was found dead in his home on Christmas Day.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” his publicist confirmed to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly. “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time.”

Michael’s U.S. publicist told PEOPLE that the musician had died of heart failure. Authorities have said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, according to the BBC.

Michael, who had several great loves throughout his life, was last spotted with Fawaz in September 2015. The two — who generally kept a fairly low profile together — were photographed together in Zurich, Switzerland.



