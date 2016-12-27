George Michael’s Partner Reveals How He Found Pop Star’s Body

George Michael’s partner of five years, Fadi Fawaz, has spoken out about the passing of the pop star. The celebrity hairstylist also detailed how he came to find his boyfriend’s body.

Fawaz explained the sad scene to the Daily Telegraph.

“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch,” he said. “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet.”

“Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I,” Fawaz added. “Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was — he was a beautiful person.”

Here’s what Fawaz wrote Monday on Twitter:

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Michael died of heart failure, per his manager. He was 53.

Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou to a Greek Cypriot restaurateur and his wife, Michael first emerged as a hit-maker with Andrew Ridgeley in the pop duo Wham! in the early 1980s. Their early hits included the songs “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper” and “Last Christmas.”

But he became a true pop icon after going solo in 1987, when his album “Faith” sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. In the span of his career, Michael sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

