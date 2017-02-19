George Michael’s Boyfriend Says He Has Not Been Banned from the Singer’s Funeral

George Michael‘s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is denying reports that he’s been banned from the iconic singer’s funeral.

Fawaz, a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved for several years before his death, took to Twitter to shut down the rumors on Saturday.

“Let me make it clear that I’M NOT BANNED TO GO TO THE FUNERAL none of it is true, ITS NOT TRUE, NOT TRUE NOT TRUE NOT TRUE,” he wrote.

Fawaz followed up the post with a sweet black and white photo of Michael giving him a kiss on the head while he smiled brightly.

“This image says it all,” he captioned the snap.

The posts come after the singer’s childhood friend Andros Georgiou said the family has not invited Fawaz to attend George’s burial, according to The Sun.

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. In a previous tweet, Fawaz revealed he had discovered the 53-year-old singer’s dead body in his home.

“It’s a I will never forget — finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he wrote on Dec. 26. “I will never stop missing you.”

“We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day…” Fawaz added. “I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart.”



