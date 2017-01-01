George Michael’s Boyfriend Claims the Late Singer Attempted Suicide ‘Many Times’

George Michael‘s boyfriend reportedly has claimed the late singer had a history of suicide attempts.

In a series of tweets sent out from his Twitter account on Sunday morning, Fadi Fawaz — a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved in recent years — claimed death was something Michael was seeking.

“The only thing George wanted is to DIE,” one tweet said. “He tried numbers (sic) of time to kill himself many times… and finally he managed…”

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. In a previous tweet, Fawaz revealed he had discovered the 53-year-old singer’s dead body in his home.

“It’s a I will never forget — finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he wrote on Dec. 26. “I will never stop missing you.”

“We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day…” Fawaz added on Sunday. “I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart.”

Fawaz’s account has since been deleted. It was not verified, but Michael did follow the account from his verified Twitter. Fawaz’s Instagram account is still active. On Friday, he captioned a sweet photo the two of them, writing, “I should be able to share my beautiful moments with the man I love regardless.”

According to a statement released by the Thames Valley police on Friday, a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation into Michael’s death carried out on Thursday was “inconclusive.”

“The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out,” the statement read. “The results of the tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks.”

“Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious,” police added. Michael’s rep had previously told PEOPLE that he had died of heart failure.

Thames Valley Police's statement on Post-mortem into death of George Michael pic.twitter.com/C5d0NM6jyC — Press Association (@PA) December 30, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As of Wednesday, fans and neighbors continued to gather outside the back of Michael’s house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire — leaving flowers, teddy bears, cards and photos piled up along its exterior wall.

Despite the stories of Michael’s admitted drug use and the rumors surrounding his sudden death, the crowd gathered had only positive memories about the former Wham! frontman and reluctant pop star and idol.

Michael (born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou)launched his music career in the 1980s as a band member of Wham! with childhood friend Andrew Ridgeley. The duo released hits including “Last Christmas,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

RELATED STORY: See George Michael’s Life in Photos

In 1987, Michael released his first solo album, Faith, which sold over 25 million copies and catapulted him into success on his own. His second album, Listen Without Prejudice, Vol. 1 — which featured the song “Freedom ’90” — celebrated its 25th anniversary in September 2015.

In the days since his death, fans have also been streaming and buying his songs and albums at a rate not seen in Michael’s career in years, according to Forbes. Less than 24 hours after his death, Michael’s solo discography saw more than a 3,100 percent increase in plays on Spotify globally.

Michael had been working on releasing an album for next year with producer Naughty Boy, the BBC reported earlier this month.



