George Michael’s 911 Tape Reportedly Details How Partner Fadi Fawaz Found Him Unconscious

Fadi Fawaz, George Michael‘s partner, tried to wake the pop legend for an hour before calling paramedics, this according to an alleged 911 call made on the day Michael was found dead.

During the reported four-and-a-half minute call with an emergency dispatcher, Fawaz can be heard explaining how he found the singer unconscious in bed. PEOPLE has not been able to verify if the audio is authentic.

“It’s George Michael. I think he’s dead. He’s dead. He’s not breathing … He’s in bed. Dead,” Fawaz, 43, reportedly said, according to audio obtained by The Sun. “He’s cold and he’s blue… yes, he’s very stiff. He’s dead… he’s dead.”

The Ambulance Service could not verify the legitimacy of the audio to PEOPLE but did say that they were launching an investigation into how the call was leaked.

“South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) has been informed about the release of the tape of a 999 call,” they said. “We take matters of confidentiality very seriously and have launched an immediate investigation. As Thames Valley Police are preparing a file for the coroner we are also liaising with Thames Valley Police and are therefore not able to comment further at this time.”

When asked by the operator if Michael was “beyond help,” Fawaz reportedly detailed how he spent an “hour” trying to revive him. “I’ve been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it was not possible. He’s gone. He’s blue. He’s gone,” Fadi reportedly continued.

And after the operator inquired if his death was “expected,” Fawaz reportedly responded: “No, no, no, no, no, no, I’ve been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn’t wake up, I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he’s not there.”

“It’s George Michael, you know, the singer?” Fawaz reportedly said before wrongly sharing Michael’s date of birth as July 25 instead of June 25.

Remember George Michael in PEOPLE’s commemorative edition, George Michael: A Pop Star Life, on sale now.

Michael’s cause of death continues to be shrouded in mystery over six weeks since Fawaz, a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved in recent years, discovered the 53-year-old’s dead body.

With results of toxicology reports still pending, the Oxfordshire Coroner has been unable to decide if an official inquest needs to take place. An initial post mortem held in late December proved “inconclusive.”

Michael’s U.S. publicist confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the musician died of heart failure.

One day after Michael’s death, Fawaz tweeted: “ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you xx.”

ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 26, 2016

Fawaz and Michael were last photographer in Zurich, Switzerland in September 2015.