George Lopez & Hughley Get Charlie Murphy Tats: Darkness!

George Lopez and D.L. Hughley seal their affection for Charlie Murphy with a tattoo. (Photo: TMZ)

Darkness lives on … thanks to George Lopez and D.L. Hughley!

The comedians decided to get permanent tributes to their late friend, Charlie Murphy, Thursday night — rolling into Fun City Tattoo in NYC to get CM’s famous nickname inked on their hands.

Of course, Rick James gave Charlie the nickname back in the day — and Charlie shared those stories during his “True Hollywood Stories” on “Chappelle’s Show.”

Lopez and Hughley had been in NYC for Murphy’s funeral on Wednesday when they decided to get the tats. They were joined by close friends Bryan Kellen and Franco Porporino Jr.

Charlie passed away on April 12 after battling cancer. He was 57.



