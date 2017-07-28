George Clooney Warns Paparazzi ‘Will Be Prosecuted’ for Intrusive Twins Pics

George Clooney is lashing out against paparazzi who “illegally” took pictures of twins Alexander and Ella, published in France’s Voici magazine. Clooney said that the photographers “scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” in a statement obtained by TheWrap.

“Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it,” he said in the statement.

The magazine boasts that the images — which show both parents each holding a twin at their Lake Como house in Italy — are the first of the Clooney twins, who were born June 6. A statement when the twins were born said the babies and Amal “are all healthy, happy and doing fine,” and joked that George was “sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The Clooneys have not released any official photos of the twins.

