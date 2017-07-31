George Clooney Is Mathematically the Most Beautiful Man

For decades, fans have fawned over George Clooney’s hotness. But now there’s scientific proof to back up everyone’s favorite crush. According to the MailOnline, Julian De Silva, MD, used facial mapping technology, and an ancient Greek formula known as “the golden ratio,” to determine that Clooney is in fact the most beautiful man.

“The golden ratio” means that the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618, the more beautiful the person is. De Silva said, “George had a near perfect ratio of nose-to-lip dimension … and his chin and eye spacing were almost perfect as well.”

According to De Silva, Clooney scored a 91.86 percent, which means his ratio came closest to 1.618. Bradley Cooper came in second with 91.80 percent. Brad Pitt was third with 90.51 percent, and Harry Styles came in at No. 4 with 89.63 percent.

But this isn’t the first time Clooney has been given this type of honor. In 1997 and 2006, People named him the sexiest man alive.

