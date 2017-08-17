George and Amal Clooney hold hands after tennis match in Italy

George and Amal Clooney are relationship goals!

The couple, who welcomed twins two months ago, were spotted holding hands after a tennis match in Laglio, Italy, last week.

Amal looked sporty in a black tennis skirt and tank top, a pink sports bra, visor and white tennis shoes. Meanwhile, George wore an all-black ensemble and white sneakers.

The new parents seem to be slowly taking a break from diaper duty. Last week, they were also spotted arriving at Italian eatery, Il Gatto Nero, where they enjoyed a two-hour meal and the stunning lake views.

"George and Amal were in a great mood," an eyewitness told ET. "They greeted everyone and held hands as they left the restaurant. Amal looked radiant and in top form."

The lovebirds have yet to share pics of their 2-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander. Last month, a snap of their babies was published online by French magazine Voici. The 56-year-old actor fired back the publication, announcing his plans to prosecute "to the full extent of the law" and how he wants to ensure the safety of his children.

