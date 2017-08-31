George and Amal Clooney Enjoy a Glamorous Date Night in Venice: Pics!

New parents George and Amal Clooney are enjoying a little alone time.

The two were spotted leaving Hotel Cipriani during the 74th Venice Film Festival on Thursday, looking amazing in their formalwear. Amal stunned in a strapless black polka-dot dress and blue high heels, while George was sharp in a perfectly fitted suit.

Ever the gentleman, George sweetly helped his wife off the boat once they reached their destination.

George is promoting his new heist movie, Suburbicon, at this year's Venice Film Festival. The movie, starring Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore, centers around a home invasion that rattles a quiet family town.

The A-list couple has definitely been enjoying their time in Italy, looking more in love than ever during romantic dinner dates.

George and Amal welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June. In a new interview with The Associated Press, George admitted that being a father to twins at 56 is "terrifying."

"I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins," he shared. "Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."

"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he added.

As for Amal, George said the stylish 39-year-old human rights lawyer is a natural when it comes to being a mother.

"She's like an Olympic athlete," he joked. "She's doing so beautifully."

