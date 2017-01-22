Gavin Rossdale Gets Candid About Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani: ‘I Still Think Gwen Is Incredible’

When it comes to divorcing Gwen Stefani after 13 years of marriage, there are no hard feelings for the pop icon's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

The 51-year-old rocker recently opened up to Fabulous magazine about the No Doubt frontman and says that, despite his resistance to their "shocking" split, he stills thinks his ex-wife is "incredible."

"[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted," he told the magazine. "But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

Stefani filed for divorce in 2015, citing "irreconcilable differences." Shortly thereafter, reports emerged that Rossdale was in a three-year affair with the couple's nanny while Stefani, 47, was pregnant with their third child, Apollo.

Rossdale didn't confirm whether the rumors were true, but he did say, "I have to deal with reality. You can't not have regrets and be human at the same time."

"There are lots of scenarios [I'd like to change]," he continued.

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale Talks Co-Parenting During the Holidays and Getting His Kids Into Giving Back

Still, The Voice U.K. mentor says he's grateful for the ample time he shared with Stefani, who began dating Blake Shelton in November 2015.

"We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible," he says. "It's a lifetime. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."

Of their three sons -- Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2 -- the musician affirms his continued commitment to being a laudable co-parent alongside Stefani despite the circumstances.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani Reflects on Finding Love Again With Blake Shelton: 'We Were Both Having Trust Issues'

"For me, it was about being solid for them, and silent but respectful of Gwen," Rossdale says. "That's what I'll be forever. Those days were the worst days ever. It's all a bit of a blur."

Rebuilding a happy home for the former couple's children wasn't easy, he admits: "It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have. That was the challenge for me as a dad.

"The one thing -- the only good thing, because everything else is not good -- is we care about the children and it's about them," he continued. "So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible."

WATCH: Gavin Rossdale Wants to 'Move On' From Gwen Stefani Divorce: 'It's, Like, Enough Already'

Related Articles