These ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Are Way More Obsessed Than You Are
Think you’re the most obsessed Game of Thrones fan out there? Think again. This year’s Con of Thrones convention in Nashville brought out the most die-hard, devoted fans, and they wore it on their sleeves … and every other part of their bodies!
From elaborate wigs to 85-pound costumes to stilts and masks, these fans pulled out all the stops to show their devotion to Game of Thrones. Take a look at these fierce fans and get excited for this weekend’s Season 7 premiere.
