Gal Gadot’s Husband Wears the Best T-Shirt Praising His ‘Wonder Woman’ Wife

Gal Gadot's husband, Yaron Varsano, is officially her number one fan.

Varsano took to Instagram on Thursday to praise his superhero wife by wearing a t-shirt that says it all.

"#mywife #therealwonderwoman ❤️," Varsano captioned the sweet pic.

Gadot, 32, and Varsano tied the knot in 2008 and have two daughters — Alma, 5, and Maya, who was born this past March.

