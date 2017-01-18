Gabrielle Union Throws Wild 35th Birthday Party for Husband Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade's Chicago Bulls lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, but his wife, Gabrielle Union, knew just how to cheer him up -- with a surprise birthday party!

The NBA champ and Chicago native celebrated his 35th year with a bash that included performances from hometown rapper Twista, Popeyes chicken and fake money with his face printed on it.

Before the day ends in the midwest...happy birthday @dwyanewade. Tonight we celebrate you. You so bad...and boujee. pic.twitter.com/eECWz7p9qq — Lisa Joseph Metelus (@lisjoseph) January 18, 2017

Wade thanked his wife for the gesture in an Instagram post, writing, "Thanks to my beautiful wife for making sure I enjoyed my day and night last night on my 35th birthday. Couldn't ask for a better partner to go thru this journey with. I love you, Mrs. Union-Wade!"

The star shooting guard also showed appreciation for his stylist, Calyann Barnett, and CAA Sports executive Lisa Joseph Metelus.

"I said I didn't wanna do nothing for my 35th but if you know these 2 then you knew that wasn't happening," he wrote. "Thanks for knowing me the way that y'all do and for making sure that even tho my zip code changed that the fun that we all share in these moments doesn't."

Earlier in the day, Union wished Wade a happy birthday via Twitter, and hinted at the good time ahead.

"Happy birthday @DwyaneWade," Union tweeted. "Best is yet to come! #35 #chocolatelover #whenbffisbae."

Tuesday was a big day for Union as well. It marked an all-new episode of her BET series, Being Mary Jane. ET caught up with the 44-year-old actress last week at the Los Angeles premiere of Sleepless, in theaters now, where she opened up about the new season.

"I am beyond excited," she said. "She's in a new city, it's a complete do-over for her and I think there's a couple of good additions that I think people will be very excited about."

Union and Wade began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in 2014. This is the second marriage for both. Union was previously married to NFL player Chris Howard and Wade was married to his high school sweetheart, Siohvaughn Funches.

