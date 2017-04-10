Gabrielle Union, Judd Apatow, and Other Celebs React to United Airlines’ Forcibly Dragging Passenger Off Flight

On April 10, disturbing video emerged of a passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight from Chicago’s O’Hare to Louisville, Ky.

The flight was overbooked, and aviation security officers dragged the passenger off the plane because he refused to leave. Fellow passengers were horrified by the sight of the man being dragged off, and celebrities such as Judd Apatow, Chrissy Teigen, Billy Eichner, Piers Morgan, Mark Cuban, Karrueche Tran, and Gabrielle Union were quick to react on social media.

According to the BBC, the passenger told people he was a doctor and claimed that he needed to make the flight to see his patients the following day.

In a statement, Oscar Munoz, the chief executive of United Airlines, called the episode “an upsetting event to all of us here at United.” “I apologize for having to reaccommodate these customers,” he added.

He said, “Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened. We are also reaching out to this passenger to talk directly to him and further address and resolve this situation.”

Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Aviation stated that the actions of the aviation security officers were “not condoned by the Department” and that one individual has been placed on leave pending a review.

