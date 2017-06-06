Gabourey Sidibe Doesn't Want Your Weight Loss Compliments

Actress Gabourey Sidibe has been vocal about struggling with depression and bulimia in her memoir This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare, and after she revealed that she had weight loss surgery, people have been congratulating her on her slimmer look.

However, in a recent interview with Refinery29, Gabby says that she’s not really feeling people’s comments — even if they’re positive.

The Empire star said, “What had been happening is, since I’ve been losing weight over the past year, people have been saying, ‘Congratulations on your weight loss!’ It doesn’t rock me. It just annoys me because I’m just like, don’t congratulate me on that. If you’re going to congratulate me on my weight loss, also congratulate me every time I pee. Congratulate me every time I’m burping. Because my body actually has nothing to do with you, and I don’t really need your support for it. It seems ill-placed. I don’t need your support. That’s weird to me because my body will always be my body and always had been, and you have nothing to do with it and you’re kind of a stranger. But the way it works is that this is just my body. In the same way that this is just my face, this is just mine.”

Sidibe often promotes a message of body positivity and offered some advice to all young women struggling with similar issues: “I think I would tell young girls to do exactly what I did. Find an activity that you really love and do it, because that will build self-esteem. If you’re doing your favorite activity, and you find that you keep getting better at it when you’re practicing, and it’s giving you joy, it’ll be harder to tear you down.”

In other entertainment news, Tom Hanks tweeted a spooky photo, and the Internet freaked out:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: