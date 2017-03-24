Future and Ciara Make Peace

Sometimes things get worse before they get better, but — if you’re lucky — they do eventually get better. This seems to be the case for Ciara and Future. They famously called off their engagement just three months after Ciara gave birth to their son, Future Jr., when rumors surfaced that Future had cheated. “Humiliated and angry,” Ciara geared up to face-off against her former love in a vicious legal battle. She wanted to change their custody arrangement and was suing Future for a whopping $15 million for defamation. He blasted back, insisting Ciara’s name wasn’t worth tarnishing and expressing his displeasure that her then-fiance (now husband) Russell Wilson was spending time with Future Jr. Oh yeah, in the middle there, she found someone new and got engaged again. It’s safe to say Future didn’t like that so much.

At the same time that Ciara was trying to win sole custody of their son, the musician was being sued by Jessica Smith, the mother of another one of his four children, for an increase in child support. She claimed the $2,800 per month they had previously agreed to was no longer enough and accused Future of being a neglectful father.

“I can’t deal with it. I can’t even think about it,” the 33-year-old revealed before the outcome of his custody battle with Ciara was decided. “I never imagined my life would be like that: ‘I’m going to sue you and take away from you.’ I don’t know how to deal with something like that. All I know is record, record, record, record.” Ultimately, he was not stripped of his custodial rights and he insisted he still wanted the best for his ex. “Her being successful, her being happy, helps me,” he reasoned.

Ciara seemed to be taking care of her own happiness just fine. After a famously celibate courtship, she and Wilson tied the knot in England in July and announced in October that they were expecting their first child together. That same month, Ciara dropped the defamation suit against her ex, conceding that her career really hadn’t taken a hit from their kerfuffle after all. In other words, she was just over it. Not surprisingly, her Instagram features loads of photos celebrating love, family, and happiness in general.





Future, meanwhile, seemed to channel his energy away from hating on his ex and toward his music. In fact, he worked so hard that he became the first artist in history to debut two number one albums at the same time when he released Future and Hendrxx just a week apart last month. “It’s about being ­vulnerable and not so cautious about what you say as far as your love life — if you was hurt or happy or in love,” Future explained when describing the inspiration for Hendrxx.

But his music isn’t the only thing he’s passionate about. The father of five clearly prides himself on being a good provider for his children. “I’m the motherf***ing provider,” he told Billboard. “That’s what God put me here for. Everybody ride what they want to ride, dress how they want to dress, live how they want to live.” He includes himself in that category, by the way. His ethos is simple: “Use everything around you to create: good, bad, ­negative, whatever it is. Never be afraid to be exactly who you are.”

And he’s content with where things stand now, saying, ““I’m happy with life now.”

For Ciara, that means becoming a mom for the second time around. The 31-year-old is nearing the end of her pregnancy and is expected to give birth to a baby girl very soon.





