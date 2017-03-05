Mel B Reveals Her Father Died After 5-year Battle with Cancer

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has revealed that her father died after a five-year battle with cancer.

The former Spice Girl, 41, took to Instagram to share the sad news, sharing a black and white photo of her sister Danielle and her holding hands with their dad, Martin Brown.

“It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday,” Brown wrote. “Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years.”

She concluded the post by writing, “Be Free Dad.”

Danielle posted the same photo with the same message on her own Instagram account.

The passing seems to have brought the sisters together for the first time in years. Amid rumors of the singer attempting to mend family drama, Danielle took to Twitter last month to respond.

“Just 2 put the record strait! Ive Not seen my sister for 8 years,there is no family reunion planned,it is what it is,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #dontbelivewhatyouread.

TMZ reports that America’s Got Talent has canceled filming on Monday and Tuesday due to the family death of the reality show judge, adding another hurdle to the show’s new season after host Nick Cannon quit.

Prior to returning to the competition show, Brown joined the cast of Chicago on Broadway for an eight-week run ending Feb. 19 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.