Frank Sinatra’s Daughter Nancy Posts Heartbreaking Father’s Day Tribute: ‘Sleep Warm, Poppa’

Frank Sinatra’s eldest daughter Nancy Sinatra posted a heartfelt tribute to the iconic crooner in honor of Father’s Day.

“I wish I could hug my dad for Father’s Day, or even call him on the phone. Sleep warm, Poppa,” she wrote above an image of his grave that she posted on Twitter early Sunday morning.

Frank Sinatra died on May 14, 1998 after a heart attack. He was 82.

The Rat Pack legend cemented his bond with his middle child in 1945 when he recorded “Nancy (with the Laughing Face),” one of his first hit singles.

Nancy, now 77, went on to have a successful music career of her own, which include her 1966 best-known hit, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

In 1986 she wrote a biography of her famous dad, simply titled Frank Sinatra: My Father.

She told PEOPLE at the time the book was a “love letter” to her dad.