Frank Ocean Brings Brad Pitt Onstage for Emotional Live Set
This past weekend, masses of fans made their way to see Frank Ocean perform at FYF Fest in Los Angeles.
During his set, the Grammy-winning artist performed his favorite song, Stevie Wonder’s cover of “Close to You” mixed with the Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye.”
Festival attendees were in for a surprise when Brad Pitt was, without any introduction, projected onto the big screen, cellphone in hand, while Ocean sang. As it turns out, the Oscar-nominated actor was there in the flesh on the lip of the stage and was seemingly taking a live call from Ocean during the emotional set.
The actor has has been very candid in the past that he is a big fan of Ocean’s. Pitt sat down with GQ in May and talked about how Ocean’s music had a deep impact and helped after his highly publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie.
“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean,” Pitt explained. “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”
In other entertainment news, Linkin Park pays tribute to their lead singer Chester Bennington:
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:
2.6k