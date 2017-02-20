Francis Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father, Kurt Cobain, on His 50th Birthday

Francis Bean Cobain paid tribute to her late father on Monday with a handwritten note posted on Instagram.

“You are loved and you are missed,” she wrote wrote. “Thank you for giving me the GIFT of life.”

Kurt Cobain would have turned 50 on Feb. 20. He died on April 6, 1994, at age 27 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head when his daughter was just one year old.

Also Read: Kurt Cobain's Daughter Honors Rock Star on Anniversary of His Death

Francis, now 21, was recently named the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2017 ad campaign. Her father was known for his grunge style, which inspired previous Marc Jacobs campaigns.

Here’s Francis’ full post:









The Nirvana frontman was known as the spokesperson for his generation, and often spoke out against homophobia and sexism. Cobain inspired countless artists, from Weezer to Jay-Z, and fans also took to Twitter Monday to pay their respects.

Happy bday to the most important star in the whole world ⭐️ we miss you #happybirthdaykurt #KurtCobain #KURTCOBAIN50 pic.twitter.com/oMcdSiccuA — Kurt ???? (@lauryne_grt) February 19, 2017









Happy birthday Kurt Cobain you are the reason I wanted to start a band, make loads of racket and piss everyone off ????????#KurtCobain — James Arthur (@JamesArthur23) February 20, 2017









"I'd rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not."

-Kurt Cobain, who would have been 50 today#RIP #HappyBirthday — Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) February 20, 2017









Happy 50th Birthday to the rock icon Kurt Cobain, you are greatly missed ???????? #RIP pic.twitter.com/we938drHpw — Paraheroes (@paraheroesIII) February 20, 2017









Happy Birthday Kurt Cobain, You Got Me Thru My Teen Years! #RIP #Nirvana ???????? pic.twitter.com/1akXj1Utku — JR Ramon (@chief1983) February 20, 2017









Related stories from TheWrap:

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Honors Rock Star on Anniversary of His Death

Police Release Images of Kurt Cobain Suicide Gun (Photos)

'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck' Filmmaker to Direct Jane Goodall Doc