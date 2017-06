The Office alum, 54, showed his true color while promoting Despicable Me 3 in London on June 21, and the Internet went crazy over the new ’do. (Crazy in a good way.) Of course the comedic actor had a humorous take on it all, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes.” Carell, who has been married to wife Nancy since 1995, added, “It’s just genetic. There’s nothing I can do.” (Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images)