Fox News Host Thinks Secret Service Should ‘Kill’ Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow for Trump Remarks

Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle had some harsh words for rappers Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow during a segment on her show The Five. It all started with Snoop Dogg’s recently released music video with the band BadBadNotGood in which he fires a fake gun at a Donald Trump look-alike’s head.

Trump himself responded via Twitter, saying, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!”

That got Bow Wow riled up, and he fired back, tweeting, “Ayo @realDonaldTrump shut your punk a** up talking s*** about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us.” Bow Wow has since deleted the tweet.

On the show, while discussing the tweet, Guilfoyle twice made a seemingly off-the-cuff recommendation that Snoop and Bow Wow should both be killed by the Secret Service.

In the video, Guilfoyle’s co-host Juan Williams looks visibly startled by her extreme suggestion. But Guilfoyle wasn’t the only one to go after Bow Wow’s response. Greg Gutfeld opened the segment with a lengthy takedown of the rapper, stringing together a number of insults in reference to the rapper’s name and concluding with, “He is a dog, mind you.”

