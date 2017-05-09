Former President Bill Clinton Is Writing a Novel With Bestselling Author James Patterson

Former President Bill Clinton is teaming up with bestselling author James Patterson to write a novel. The duo will jointly publish The President Is Missing in June 2018. It is being described by the publishers as a “unique amalgam of intrigue, suspense and behind-the-scenes global drama … informed by insider details that only a president can know.”

Clinton addressed the novel, saying, “working on a book about a sitting president — drawing on what I know about the job, life in the White House, and the way Washington works — has been a lot of fun.”

Patterson has written more than 50 novels and sold more than 300 million copies of his books. He also spoke about the upcoming thriller, saying, “Working with President Clinton has been the highlight of my career. … [Readers will be] given an inside look into what it’s really like to be president.”

It has become common for former presidents to write memoirs, but very few have published novels. In 2003, Jimmy Carter publishedThe Hornet’s Nest, a novel about the Revolutionary War. This year, George W. Bush published an art book, Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, featuring 192 pages of his own oil paintings. Subjects include soldiers, Marines, sailors and airmen who were wounded while serving in wars during Bush’s presidency.

