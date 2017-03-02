Former Miss USA Tara Conner: ‘Donald Trump Made Me Great Again’

For all of President Trump’s current polarizing policies, he has shown compassion in the past.

Former Miss USA and recovery advocate Tara Conner penned an op-ed to USA Today on Wednesday thanking Trump for 10 years of sobriety. She even adapted his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Conner wrote, “It was 10 years ago that I got out of treatment, and I thank him for my 10 years of recovery. I will always be profoundly grateful. He saved my life and, essentially, made me great again.”

Rewind to 2006 when, shortly after being crowned Miss USA, Connor’s life unraveled. She was exposed for her hard-partying ways and testing positive for cocaine use. In 2010, she spoke to Oprah about her addiction during the pageant. She told Oprah, “While I was competing, I was on pain pills the entire time.” She added, “It literally became a way of life.”

But back in 2006, rather than strip the beauty queen of her crown, Trump said that she’d be able to keep her title if she entered drug rehab. At the time, Trump was the co-owner of the Miss Universe organization, which includes the Miss USA pageant.

Want to hear about the time Ed Sheeran got drunk and attempted to hit a golf ball out of Justin Bieber’s mouth? Check out the story here:

More from Yahoo Celebrity: