Former Disney Star Brandon Mychal Smith Arrested on DUI Charge

Former Sonny With a Chance star Brandon Mychal Smith was arrested for driving under the influence on July 23, ET can confirm.

Smith was arrested in Burbank, California, at 7:40 a.m., and charged with a misdemeanor DUI. The 28-year-old's bail was set at $15,000. He remained in custody for several hours before being released the same day.

TMZ reports that Smith was driving his Rolls-Royce in Burbank when he overshot a crosswalk at a red light. His blood alcohol level was reportedly at twice the legal limit.

Smith started his acting career at age 8 in a small role in She's All That, before continuing on in roles on Phil of the Future, Sonny with a Chance, and So Random! He recently appeared in Dirty Grandpa, and has a recurring role on You're the Worst and Sweet/Vicious.

The Disney Channel alum isn't the only star recently dealing with DUI drama. Aaron Carter explained his recent DUI arrest to ET, breaking down in tears. "What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and that I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend's life" he said.

