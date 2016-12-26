Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Is Engaged: ‘Well, That Was Some Christmas Morning!’

It’s an exciting year for Jillian Harris: a baby and an engagement!

The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news of her engagement with her fans, posting an adorable photo of herself in bed with her longtime partner Justin Pasutto, their son Leo and their two dogs.

“Well THAT was SOME Christmas morning!!!!!” she gushed. “OH MY GOD my heart cannot handle this much LOVE! @slipperygoose you’ve made me the HAPPIEST girl in the world.”

“#Finally,” she added. “#ISimplyAskedForOneThingForChristmas.”

“Merry Christmas from the Pasutto’s! ….. at least soon to be,” Pasutto added, reposting the photo on his own account.

The Love It Or List It, Too host and Pasutto welcomed their first child Leo in August.

At the time of their pregnancy announcement in March, Harris, 36, took to her blog to spill all the details about the happy news — and her sweet history with Pasutto.

“I was 32 when we met, and Justin was a fresh ripe 24,” she wrote. “BTW I SWEAR he told me he was 27, which I rounded up to 28… so in my mind we were basically the same age HAHA.”

“Our age difference was never really an issue for us, our love was always strong and very real and that’s all that mattered,” she added. “But truth be told, I could have gotten knocked up with his baby on that second date and I probably would have been over the moon… haha… ok MAYBE too soon, but I WAS smitten.”