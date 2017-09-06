Former 'DWTS' Pro Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Baby No. 2

The 36-year-old dancer and her longtime partner, Nevin Millan, are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Amalya.

Congrats to Anna Trebunskaya!

The former Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her second child, a son named Kaspyan Millan, over the weekend, ET confirms.

ET caught up with Trebunskaya just last week, where she revealed that she and her longtime boyfriend, Nevin Millan, were in "nesting mode" -- and were planning an at-home delivery.

"I'm very excited to have a little guy in the family, but also a little bit nervous," Trebunskaya, who is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Amalya, expressed. "Boys are just different from girls. They tend to be more energetic and adventurous. Nevin and I are looking forward to meeting our boy and getting to know him. It's great to have a balance of both daughter and son and we are very grateful to experience that.”

The 36-year-old dancer said Amalya was just as excited to meet her baby brother.

"She can hardly contain herself!" she gushed. "She keeps playing the 'Family' game, where I'm Mama, she's sister and one of her dolls is a baby. I think it's her way of 'practicing,' it's so adorable. We pretend to change diapers, feeding baby bottles and putting baby to sleep. She's so nurturing, so we're hoping that carries over to her real baby brother."

