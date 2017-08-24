Ford makes a special delivery as Jay Leno receives his ultra-rare 2017 Ford GT

On Jay Leno’s Garage, the former The Tonight Show host took ownership of his ultra rare, $505,000 2017 Ford GT. Ford only made 500 GT’s and considering they received over 6,800 applications for purchase, they could afford to be picky with who got one.

A Ford representative said, “We don’t want people to buy it and flip it, you know? We don’t want people just to put them in a museum somewhere, we want them out on the street.”

Leno has one of the most coveted car collections in the world and is well known for driving all of his cars. In fact, Ford gave him the first “customer” model of the retro 2005 Ford GT.

The Ford rep said, “We want to reward the people that have been loyal to Ford, and that’s you.” And since Leno’s 2005 GT was the 12 car from the factory, they made sure his 2017 was also the 12th car out of the factory.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on CNBC.

