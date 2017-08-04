Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley Are Actually Having a Girl: 'God's Got Jokes!'

Tyler and Hayley Hubbard's initial gender reveal didn't go quite as planned.

On Friday, the Florida Georgia Line singer shared on Instagram that while the the couple initially thought they were welcoming a son, they will actually be parents to a daughter. "God's got jokes," Tyler quipped. "After thinking we are having a boy for the last few months, turns out the blood test was wrong and we're actually having a little girl.

The 30-year-old country crooner admitted that he and Hayley were shocked at the news. "So many emotions but really, really excited about this next chapter even if God does like throwing us a curve ball every now and then," he continued. "Just keeping us on our toes. #daddysgirl"

Hayley also shared the surprise on her Instagram. "Baby Hubbard's keeping us on our toes and has another announcement to make!!" she wrote. "It's not a boy! It's a GIRL!!! Our hearts are exploding with joy all over again! And shock! And excitement!"

The happy couple have been gushing over their baby all summer. ET caught up with Tyler at the 2017 CMT Awards in June, and he was thrilled about becoming a dad. "I couldn't be more excited," he exclaimed. "Everything else just kind of goes away when you put it into perspective and something like this is happening for us. We're really excited. We got a lot of support and love around us. It's a cool time for us, and it's a new chapter that we can't wait to open."

