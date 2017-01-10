Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Files for Divorce from Wife Christina

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has filed for divorce from his wife Christina, PEOPLE has learned exclusively.

Nearly a month after the couple announced their split after seven years of marriage in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Tarek’s lawyer revealed to PEOPLE on Monday that the HGTV star has filed to legally separate from his wife.

On Dec. 12, the reality stars revealed that they were splitting, noting an altercation in May 2016 involving a gun that prompted police to visit their California home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the pair said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The El Moussas said they sought counseling to “sort out” the relationship and decided to separate while evaluating “the future of our marriage.”

“During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be,” they said in the statement. “We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”

While reports that inappropriate texting played a part in the May 22 incident, sources close to the couple say that simply wasn’t the case. “There was never any infidelity in the marriage.”

The couple wed in 2009 have two children: Brayden, 1, and a 6-year-old daughter Taylor.



