‘Flip or Flop’ Stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa Reunite for First Joint Appearance Since Announcing Split

This couple isn't letting relationship drama get in the way of their business.

Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa reunited on Friday at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada. This marks the couple's first official joint appearance since announcing their split last December.

"Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!!," Tarek captioned a photo of the pair smiling on stage. "#goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether."

Christina shared a similar photo from the event on her social media, this time of the couple posing with some of their students.

"Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit ... great meeting our students," she captioned the photo.

Christina was recently spotted out on the town with her new boyfriend, Gary Anderson, but sources tells ET that Christina and Tarek are keeping their work and family a priority.

"They remain committed to their children and co-parenting," the source said. "Their children are their number one priority. They'll always communicate. They're going to be cordial for the best of their family."

