‘Flip or Flop’ Star Tarek El Moussa Shares Shocking Photo from Cancer Battle: ‘I Was a Skeleton’

Tarek El Moussa wants to remind everyone that "there is light at the end of the tunnel."

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo from his battle with cancer, reflecting on the toll the disease took on his "physical and mental health," and how he was able to move forward.

"I thought I would share this with everyone... to truly understand how absolutely sick I was," Tarek wrote. "look at this photo and look at my eyes, I was a skeleton. This took a major toll on my physical and mental health. I know many of my fans have had similar struggles and can relate."

"The last 3 years were the hardest of my life, I look back and still wonder how I survived... I never quit although I wanted to thousands of times all day every day. This is from hurting my back after battling 2 cancers.. I had a 60 pound weight swing from my illnesses," he continued. "I'm proud to say I didn't quit and I'm in the best shape of my life!!"

"For everyone struggling right now from any situation.. remember... keep your head up and don't quit! There is light at the end of the tunnel, stay strong!," he concluded.

Tarek recently revealed that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2013, just one month after battling thyroid cancer, which was discovered after a fan wrote in about a lump on his neck.

On Friday, the HGTV star posted a photo of himself looking much healthier to represent "winning the war against my illnesses."

The father of two shared more about his cancer battle during a recent appearance on the Today show, revealing that both cancers are now in remission, before sharing more details about his highly-publicized split from his wife, Christina El Moussa.

