Mama June Shannon Steps Out for the First Time Since Unveiling Her New Size 4 Figure

Single, size 4 and sensational!

Mama June Shannon - and her newly trim figure - made a first public appearance since revealing exclusively with PEOPLE the highly anticipated final results of her dramatic slim-down from a one-time peak weight of 460 lbs.

The star of Mama June: From Not to Hot was, naturally, clad in exercise gear as she stepped outside in Atlanta Sunday and playfully stuck her tongue out at the cameras, showing her spirits are also lighter these days.

Shannon, 37, reached her goal through action-packed workout routines with trainer Kenya Crooks, who told PEOPLE Now she had undergone “the greatest transformation of all time.”

“I came in as the closer, because she was struggling with getting to the next point of weight loss,” explained Crooks of how he came on board to help Shannon overcome a weight-loss plateau. “The cool thing about momentum is as soon as we got her going, she was good.”

He continued, “We had to change how she looked at food. We had to cut down the portions because she used to eat really, really big. So we had to change how she ate, how she worked out, and just put it all together!”

Now that Shannon is feeling herself, the reality star is out to share her fabulous new life with her kids - and maybe even a new man (let’s just hope it’s one who doesn’t run out the door before the check arrives)!

Mama June: From Not to Hot wraps up Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

