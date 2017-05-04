First Lady Melania Trump Thanks Pamela Anderson for Her Faux-Fur Coat

First Lady Melania Trump wrote a thank-you letter to Pamela Anderson for a faux-fur coat that Anderson had sent her. The letter, written on official White House stationery, is dated April 20, but Anderson just shared it on Twitter yesterday.

@flotus

Dear Melania,

Thank you for your sweet note.

It is heartwarming to see you

manage your position with such beauty and grace.

Pamela pic.twitter.com/h9mmdqxp0h — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 3, 2017





The letter from FLOTUS reads, ”I very much appreciate your sending the beautiful eco-faux fur from Only Me. I am grateful for your support and encouraging words; they mean a great deal. Together, we can empower more women to stand up for their beliefs.”

Anderson replied on Twitter, “Dear Melania, Thank you for your sweet note. It is heartwarming to see you manage your position with such beauty and grace.”

Anderson is an honorary PETA director, and the organization previously showed off the coat that she gave the first lady. She partnered with Russian company Only Me to create it.

Anderson originally sent the coat to Trump in February and included this note, “Amid all the mania at the inauguration, you looked stunning in an outfit by Ralph Lauren — one of many fur-free designers. I am so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As first lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many.”

