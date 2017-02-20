Fire Breaks Out at Ryan Seacrest’s House: ‘Thank God Everyone Is OK’

Ryan Seacrest attends the Grammys. (Photo: John Shearer/WireImage)

A fire broke out at Ryan Seacrest‘s house on Sunday evening, but no one was hurt.

Seacrest, 42, took to Instagram on Monday to document the aftermath of the incident, sharing a picture of burnt furniture and belongings strewn outside and writing: “Fire last night at the house — thank god everyone is ok.”

Seacrest did not provide further details about the incident, but that’s not the first time the TV/radio personality and producer has found himself in an unfortunate situation as of late. On Dec. 30, the longtime ABC New Year’s Eve host was on his way to reveal the famous ball in Times Square when he got trapped inside an elevator for 40 minutes.

Seacrest calmly documented the ordeal in a series of hilarious Instagram posts before he and a few Good Morning America staffers were rescued by the FDNY.

“I will tell you this, if you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, it’s funny and cute for about 10 minutes,” Seacrest said with a laugh when he finally arrived. “And then about 20 minutes in, it’s not so funny anymore. But thank you to the fire department who came and rescued us and pried those doors open.”