Fifth Harmony Throws a Fifth Member Off the VMAs Stage -- Is It a Dig at Camila Cabello?

Fifth Harmony. (Photo: Fifth Harmony/YouTube)

Fifth Harmony seems to be making a statement.

Shortly after winning their first new award as a foursome at the MTV Video Music Awards -- nabbing the Moon Person for Best Pop Video -- Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui hit the stage to perform a medley of their latest hits, "Angel" and "Down."

But the girls spoke volumes before they even opened their mouths.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Teases Surprise-Filled 2017 MTV VMA Performance: 'People Are Gonna Be Gagging!'

The performance opened on a group of five women standing up on-stage, wearing puffy silver jackets with their faces hidden. But as the four members of Fifth Harmony lifted their hoods to show their faces, a fifth member -- presumably meant to represent their former bandmate Camila Cabello -- fell backwards off the stage.

In the words of one Twitter user: "THE SHADE!"

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Debuts Steamy Music Video for 'He Like That'

“This is such a monumental moment for us right now. This is so special,” Brooke gushed as the women accepted their award earlier in the night, alongside collaborator Gucci Mane. Brooke teared up as she continued to thank the “Harmonizers” and her fellow bandmates. “I’m so glad we’re in this together. I had a vision for us, and I’m just so grateful for how far we’ve come. I love you guys with all my heart.”

Jane also got choked up as she took the mic, saying, “This is honestly so unreal,” before becoming overwhelmed by emotion.

Fifth Harmony released their self-titled third studio album, their first without Cabello, on Aug. 25.

Related Articles