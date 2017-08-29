Fifth Harmony Address Accusations of Throwing Shade at Camila Cabello During VMAs Performance

Fifth Harmony have spoken out about accusations that they threw shade at former member Camila Cabello during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

After the girl group kicked off their VMAs medley performance by having a fifth person fall from the stage, many viewers assumed the scene was a dig at Cabello, who exited the group last December.

However, Ally Brooke says the move was instead a message for the media

“We get asked all the time if we’re getting a fifth member,” Brooke, 24, told Good Morning America on Tuesday. “And we wanted to show the world in an artistic way that, ‘Hey, the four of us are Fifth Harmony. We are stronger and better than we’ve ever been.'”

“Honestly, it was such a monumental moment for us,” Brooke continued. “We were at the VMAs, we had rain, we had the splits, we had a mic drop."

The group released their self-titled third album on Aug. 25, their first since Cabello’s departure.

The record’s lead single, “Down,” won the award for Best Pop Video at Sunday’s awards.

