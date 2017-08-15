Fergie Goes Nude in Racy Images Promoting Her New Mystery Project

Gearing up by stripping down! Fergie is giving fans a little taste of her new mystery project on social media, teasing her followers with sexy photos and bizarre clips.



Her most recent shots feature the 42-year-old Dutchess entirely nude, wearing only stiletto heels as she shows off her enviable frame while lying down.

This comes after weeks of teasers, including shots of her in a corset and scenes of the singer running from the cops and looking very frightened.

The clips give off strong Beyonce vibes, specifically mirroring images from the "Formation" singer's songs "Haunted" and "Mine" off her 2013 self-titled visual album.

In May it was confirmed that Fergie had left Interscope Records to form her own label, Dutchess Music.



Fergie has not officially announced plans for new music, though these new teasers imply that something is on the way.

Several clips sport the messages, "More to come," "To be continued," and "Exposed."

Apart from three singles, Fergie has not released a new album since her 2006 solo debut Dutchess. In early 2016, there were rumors that Fergie Ferg was finalizing her second album, Double Dutchess, but nothing official was ever released.

In June, it was also announced that Fergie would no longer be a member of the Black Eyed Peas, though her former band mates told ET that they will always "support her dream."



