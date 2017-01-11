Fergie and Josh Duhamel Celebrate 8th Anniversary With Axl at Beach

Josh Duhamel and the Duchess have been hitched for eight years. (Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage)

It started with a sex dream and turned into lasting love!

Fergie and Josh Duhamel marked their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday by hitting the beach with their adorable mini me, Axl. They both posted photos from the family adventures, which included building a moat, taking a boat trip at sunset, and flashing the hang loose sign because they are too cool (and cute!) for school.

The best picture by far was this framer of the genetically-blessed family flashing a surf sign.





Josh also posted an adorable pic of the “M.I.L.F. $” singer playing in the sand with their 3-year-old son. Both were captioned: “8 years!! Love you babe.”





At around the same time, Fergie gave her “bae” a shout-out along with this photo of them taking in a sunset.





The fam has been vacationing in Hawaii to kick off the new year, following Fergie’s performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. That’s likely where all these great shots were snapped.





Fergie and Josh started dating in 2004 after he mentioned in an interview that he had a dirty dream about the Black Eyed Peas singer. Ah, love!