Felicity Huffman Shares Sweet Post to Husband William H. Macy on Their 20th Anniversary

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy are celebrating a milestone.

The actress, 54, took to Instagram Wednesday to post a loving tribute to her husband of 20 years alongside black and white snapshots of the pair from their youth.

“You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door,” Huffman wrote in the caption. “Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy.”

Her husband posted his own message, writing on Twitter on Wednesday, “Twenty years ago today I did the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. I married Felicity Huffman.”

Twenty years ago today I did the best thing I've ever done in my life. I married Felicity Huffman. — William H. Macy (@WilliamHMacy) September 6, 2017

While the couple have been married for two decades, the couple dated for 15 years before marrying. And Macy, 67, was trying to bring her around to the idea of marriage for much of that time.

“I was so scared of marriage that I thought I would’ve preferred to step in front of a bus,” she told the Tribune News Service in 2015. “I thought I’d disappear.”

Macy, though, wouldn’t give up.

“Bill Macy asked me to marry him several times over several years,” she revealed. “And I was finally smart enough to go: ‘I’m going to marry this guy or really lose him for good.’ And it was after we broke up for four or five years when he asked me again, I knew I couldn’t say no.”

The couple have been together for a total of 32 years and share two children together: daughters Sofia Grace, 17, and Georgia Grace, 15.