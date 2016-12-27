Fantasia Renews Wedding Vows a Year After Saying ‘I Do’

So nice she did it twice! Fantasia spent her Christmas getting married again.

The singer who found fame on American Idol, 32, renewed her wedding vows with Kendall Taylor, she shared on Instagram. And from the looks of things, it wasn’t a simple affair. She had a beautiful new dress for her second trip down the aisle with the COO of a courier company in North Carolina — and the venue looked beautifully decorated with white and blue flowers.

“I Love You so much that I’d do it over and over and over again!” she wrote. “When I met You, I just never knew!! It’s almost like I may have known you in another life. Like this love has happened before and that’s how it works so well between us because we’ve been here before. So we did it AGAIN!! The right way.. so….Yes I DO.”





She shared two photos of her dresses as well as a pic with her groom. “Second time around. You are my Gift EVERYDAY BABY,” she wrote.





The photo of them just featured the crown emoji. She has previously referred to him as “King Kendall.”





Fantasia, who has two children (Zion and Dallas) first took the plunge with Taylor in July 2015. It was an elaborate affair aboard a boat with a red, black, and white color scheme.

Congrats to them — again.