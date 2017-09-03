Family Bonding! Angelina Jolie Brings All of Her 6 Kids to Premiere of Her Latest Movie

Angelina Jolie made her surprise stop at the Telluride Film Festival a family affair on Saturday when she brought along her six children to the event.

The actress-turned-director posed for photos alongside all of her children — Maddox, 16; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The children were all casually dressed while Jolie wore a white long-sleeved dress with beaded detailing.

Jolie, 42, was at the Colorado film festival to premiere her new film, First They Killed My Father, which she directed, produced and co-wrote. The film is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir, which documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge.

Jolie and her family were joined by Ung, the film’s young stars Sareum Srey Moch (who plays Ung) and Kimhak Mun.

The film — which premieres on Netflix on Sept. 15 — holds special meaning for Jolie and her family as her eldest son, Maddox, was born in Cambodia. The 16-year-old even got involved in the production of the film, serving as an executive producer and helping Jolie review multiple drafts of the film. (Her second eldest son, Pax, also served as an on-set photographer for the film.)

Jolie has been vocal about how Maddox motivated her to adapt First They Killed My Father.

“I wanted my son to know who his countrymen are,” she said in a q and a after the screening, according to Vanity Fair.

She also related the film to conflicts in the present day. “You see a vacuum, a rise in extremism, misinformation… little girls feeling like they’re completely left alone,” Jolie said, adding that in the film, “I hope what you see is… how people come through, all the little Luongs out there.”

Jolie and her family’s connection to Cambodia clearly paid off as the film was a critical success at Telluride, receiving a standing ovation after it premiered and critics hailing it as an Oscar contender.