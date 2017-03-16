Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Boredom Shows at Photo Shoot

Getting glam is getting boring for Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

After a zillion years in the biz, a photo shoot ain’t what it used to be for the country music superstars. On Wednesday, the adorable pair, who have been married for 20 years, took their Instagram followers behind the scenes at a photo shoot and — while it may sound like glam to regular folks — they made it clear, in a series of humorous posts, they’re not what they’re cracked up to be.

“Bored at a photo shoot,” wrote McGraw along with a photo of him standing on one hand, with an assist from the wall. (FYI, Tim is superfit and ripped, so it’s no surprise he has the core strength for this pose.)





While fitness is definitely a priority for him, so are potato chips. Soon after, he posted this Boomerang, in which he’s chomping on Lay’s. “Still bored at a photoshoot,” the dad of three noted.





When they finally finished, Faith was ready to celebrate … by shooting across the room in a wheelie chair. Rocking a full face of makeup, but dressed down in jeans and some fuzzy boots, she zoomed across the room, throwing her hands in the air. “Woohoo!!! Photo shoot done!” she wrote. Well, that’s one way to celebrate!





They didn’t share what the photo shoot is for, but they are about to embark on their Soul2Soul II tour next month. It starts April 21 in Columbus, Ohio, and runs until September. It’s their second co-headlining concert tour. The first one was in 2006.

Let’s hope they have plenty of activities planned for when they are on the road to stave off boredom. Though they’ll always have Boomerang — and seeing them act bored is pretty fun. More one-handed handstands, please!





